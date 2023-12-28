Following along with previous coverage on this story:

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals still have $20,000 on the table for anyone with information leading to the arrest of Tashawnda Drayton.

Four months after 10-year-old La’Marj Holden was shot and killed in Franklin, the search for the suspect continues. Drayton faces charges of first-degree murder in relation to the crime back in August.

Drayton goes by the rap name “23 Brazy,” and is also known to identify as a man under the name Berlin Montrell. She’s 5’11 with multiple tattoos including “Only Loyalty” above the left eyebrow and “23 Brazy” in red letter on her forehead.

The series of incidents came as a shock to Franklin community members like Kay Cass, who just moved onto the street two months ago.

“I think it’s mighty cruel that no one has found them,” Cass said. “And I love the Franklin Police they’ve come here numerous times into the Quality Inn, and I love them. I just wish somebody could find her.”

U.S. Marshals said they believe family and close associates have been trying to hide Drayton on the East Coast. She has ties in New York City, Richmond, Hampton Roads, Atlanta and more.

That fact scared Cass who is worried Drayton may come back to neighborhood, and wants to move out. Milton Buck said he’s a friend of the young boy’s family.

He told 10 On Your Side he was devastated when he first heard of his death.

“My heart was heavy when I heard that,” Buck said. “It was very sad that the child was murdered the way the accident happened. It was just very sad.”

Buck said even though he hasn’t had a chance to speak with the family during these hard times, he has a message for them.

“Just sorry this happened, I wish anyone that had any information concerning this would come forward and try to help solve the case,” Buck said. “Let justice be done.”

La’Marj’s grandmother said U.S. Marshals haven’t reached out to her or the family with any information on the search.

10 On Your Side reached out to U.S. Marshals, but haven’t heard back.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact authorities immediately.