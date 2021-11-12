Scott, Luria talk bipartisan infrastructure bill’s impact on Hampton Roads’ public transportation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott (D-3rd District) and Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-2nd) are meeting with Hampton Roads Transit officials on Friday to discuss how the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will help the region’s public transportation in the future.

Scott, Luria and their five Democratic colleagues in the House from Virginia voted for the $1 trillion bill, which will help rebuild the country’s roads, railways and bridges, as well other initiatives such as expanding access to clean drinking water and high-speed internet.

None of Virginia’s Republican representatives voted in favor of the bill, though 13 Republicans did cross party lines in the House, with a vote of 228-206.

Hampton Roads transit runs several all-electric buses already, and the infrastructure bill includes funding for more electric buses.

