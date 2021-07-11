Water quality likely affected by tropical storm Elsa

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Though this week’s Swim Guide water samples came back clean with a few exceptions, Sound Rivers staff is warning that water quality may have changed because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

“These samples were collected Thursday morning before the storm hit and Friday’s results may not accurately reflect post-storm bacteria levels in the water,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ environmental projects coordinator. “People should assume that lots of rain and flooding will increase the amount of bacteria in the waterways and should use extra caution if recreating this weekend.”

Of the samples taken before the storm, five sites failed the Swim Guide test in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds, testing positive for fecal bacteria exceeding state and federal recreational water-quality standards: Port Terminal in Greenville, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek, all in Oriental.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 49 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim. Where it’s not, boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution at these sites, as exposure to bacteria-laden waters comes with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

Seventeen sites are tested in the Lower Neuse River basin: near Kinston — Oak Bluff Road and Kinston Boating Access Area; on the Neuse near New Bern — Core Creek at Fort Barnwell, Cowpen Landing, Spring Garden Boat Ramp, Glenburnie, Bridgeton Park, upper Broad Creek at Blackbeard Sailing Club; and on the Trent River — Lawson Creek Park, East Street Boat Ramp at Pollocksville, River Bend Kayak Launch, Trent Woods Brice’s Creek and Slocum Creek; and Rice Creek, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental.

Eighteen sites are tested in the Tar-Pamlico River basin: at Rocky Mount — Tar River Reservoir and Sunset Park; at River Road near Tarboro; at Greenville — Town Common, Wildwood Park, Port Terminal and Yankee Hall; at Washington — Mason’s Landing, Washington waterfront, Havens Garden Boat Ramp, Chocowinity Bay at Cypress Landing, Swan Point, Broad Creek at Pamlico Plantation, Blounts Bay and Blounts Creek at Cotton Patch Landing; at Bath — Bonner Point and Plum Point; and Belhaven — Pungo River at Woodstock Point.

Sound Rivers’ Swim Guide program is sponsored by Grady-White Boats, the Water-Quality Monitoring Fund in memory of Gene Pate, UNC-Lenoir Health Care, Northwest Creek Marina, UNC Pavel Molchanov Scholars, Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership, Cypress Landing, ECU SECU Public Fellows Internship Foundation, Coastal Carolina Health Care, Restoration Systems, Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, US Foods, and David Silberstein and Melinda Vann.