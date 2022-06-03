MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian cargo spacecraft docked Friday at the International Space Station, delivering nearly three tons of supplies to its crew.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft smoothly docked at the space outpost about 3 1/2 hours after the launch.

It has delivered food, fuel and other supplies for the station’s international crew.

While Russia’s military action in Ukraine has heightened tensions in relations with the U.S., the Russian and American crew on the station have kept working as usual. Flight controllers in Houston and Moscow also continued to cooperate as always, according to NASA officials.