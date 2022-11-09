On December 7th Rocket Lab will launch an Electron Rocket from its Launch Complex 2 (LC2) at Wallops Island. This is part of a three launch contract with Hawkeye 360 to deploy several satellites.

Electron arrives in Virginia. Courtesy: Rocket Lab

Titled “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” a nearly 59 foot tall Electron Rocket should be visible across much of our region, as it ascends through the atmosphere.

Rocket Lab has launched more than 30 rockets from Launch Complex 1 located in New Zealand. Rocket Lab plans to expand its launch capability at Wallops in the coming years adding a larger rocket Neutron which can carry heavier payloads.

As a comparison, the recently launched Antares is 133 feet tall. Electron is 59 feet, and Neutron is estimated to be close to 131 feet.

To see the launch up close, NASA’s visitors center and Robert Reed Park in Chincoteage, VA are good options. Check back for more launch details in the coming weeks.