Oyster castles installed in Lafayette River Annex to grow oysters, prevent erosion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A castle fit for a king — well, king of the oysters, that is.

The U.S. Navy is outfitting the Lafayette River Annex with new new homes for oysters in Norfolk called oyster castles.

The project helps with oyster restoration but also protects the shoreline, according to River star project manager Pam Boatwright.

Natural resource manager for naval support activity Hampton Roads Taylor Austin says an oyster castle is a concrete block made of aggregate that allows oysters to attach to it.

Pam said in a few years, they hope that passersby won’t be able to see the blocks. It’ll just be one big oyster reef.

“You have beautiful wetlands here. Wetlands are really important for the ecosystem. They buffer waves, sediment fallout. The annex here has been oyster gardening as well so there’s a lot of oyster habitat restoration going on here already, but we thought the oyster castles would be a good addition to help provide some more vertical oyster habitat substrates. And also that vertical, hard surface is going to help those wetlands from eroding anymore,” Boatwright said.

Over the years, the oyster population has grown.

“We are getting larger oysters, and in return, cleaning more water in the river,” Austin said.

Boatwright said. oysters have been banned from eating in the Elizabeth River since the 1920s. She hopes there’s a possibility that one day, it will be clean enough where the public can eat oysters from it once more.

