ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Heads up! There’s a new rocket launch at Wallops Island on the way.

Northrop Grumman is aiming to launch its Antares rocket on Aug. 10 for a resupply mission to the international space station.

Launch Announcement! 🤩



🚀 Antares NG-16

🗓️ Tuesday, Aug. 10

⏰ 5:55 p.m. EDT



The next @NorthropGrumman Antares cargo resupply launch to the @Space_Station is targeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5:55 p.m. EDT. Media accreditation is open. Apply now: https://t.co/wL7SYeCUA2 pic.twitter.com/ROmqWO98N7 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) July 7, 2021

The launch is slated for 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10 from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

This will be the 16th commercial resupply services mission for Northrop Grumman.