NASA’s social media contest for behind-the-scenes access

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA – OCTOBER 17: In this handout provided by NASA,Aerial photograph showing the Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, on launch Pad-0A, on October 17, 2016 Wallops Island, Virginia. Orbital ATK’s sixth contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver over 5,100 pounds of science […]

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – You can get the chance to get behind-the-scenes access at NASA’s Wallops Island facility.

NASA is inviting 50 active social media users to get the same level of credentials media outlets will have to cover NASA’s IMPACTS mission.

Our pilots are ready to take flight! 👨‍✈️ But first, we’re giving 50 social media users behind-the-scenes access at @NASA_Wallops to see our aircraft, learn about our mission to study snow storms, meet experts and more. Get more details and apply to attend: https://t.co/T7wLvDrJDz pic.twitter.com/COyfRnkIn0 — NASA (@NASA) December 6, 2019

Winners will get to climb aboard several NASA aircraft and meet with NASA pilots before they take off.

Social participants will also have the opportunity to see the launch of a balloon providing weather data in real-time.

Participants have until December 15 to apply for the contest.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news.