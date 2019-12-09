NASA’s social media contest for behind-the-scenes access

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – You can get the chance to get behind-the-scenes access at NASA’s Wallops Island facility.
NASA is inviting 50 active social media users to get the same level of credentials media outlets will have to cover NASA’s IMPACTS mission.
Winners will get to climb aboard several NASA aircraft and meet with NASA pilots before they take off.
Social participants will also have the opportunity to see the launch of a balloon providing weather data in real-time.
Participants have until December 15 to apply for the contest.
