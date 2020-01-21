NASA Wallops invites social media users to cover rocket launch

WATTSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – NASA Wallops is allowing social media influencers to witness a rocket launch.

If you’re a space enthusiast and have an active social media presence, NASA is inviting you witness and cover the launch of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-13 mission to the International Space Station on February 9.

The Antares rocket launch will be carrying the Cygnus cargo no earlier than 5:49 p.m. EST on February 9 from Pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

Only 40 social media users will be selected to attend the two-day event.

The list opportunities for the selected participants:

Get an up-close view of the launch from the Wallops Island media viewing site

Meet with rocket experts from NASA and Northrop Grumman

Go on a behind-the-scenes tour of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility

Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media

Meet members of NASA’s social media teams

The last day to apply is Thursday, January 23 and you must have a social media account to register. Click here to apply.

Here are the rules to apply:

Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.

Regularly produce new content that features multimedia elements.

Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media and/or NASA audiences.

Must have an established history of regularly posting content on social media platforms.

Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected and widely recognized.