NASA Wallops invites social media users to cover rocket launch

WATTSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – NASA Wallops is allowing social media influencers to witness a rocket launch.
If you’re a space enthusiast and have an active social media presence, NASA is inviting you witness and cover the launch of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-13 mission to the International Space Station on February 9.
The Antares rocket launch will be carrying the Cygnus cargo no earlier than 5:49 p.m. EST on February 9 from Pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
Only 40 social media users will be selected to attend the two-day event.
The list opportunities for the selected participants:
- Get an up-close view of the launch from the Wallops Island media viewing site
- Meet with rocket experts from NASA and Northrop Grumman
- Go on a behind-the-scenes tour of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility
- Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media
- Meet members of NASA’s social media teams
The last day to apply is Thursday, January 23 and you must have a social media account to register. Click here to apply.
Here are the rules to apply:
- Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.
- Regularly produce new content that features multimedia elements.
- Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media and/or NASA audiences.
- Must have an established history of regularly posting content on social media platforms.
- Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected and widely recognized.