NASA Wallops Flight Facility celebrates 75 years of exploration and technology development

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Since its first rocket launch on June 27, 1945, Wallops has grown from a small test range for guided missile research to supporting aerospace and science exploration and technology development world-wide.

“In its 75-year history, Wallops employees have adopted a can-do spirit in not only the execution of NASA’s mission but also in conducting outreach and providing inspiration to our local community,” said Wallops Director David L. Pierce.

While the first launch at Wallops consisted of very few resources and technology, this kickstarted the innovation that we have come to know from this NASA facility. From that launch forward, NASA Wallops continued to grow, and become the center of innovation that it is today.

In 1958 NACA became NASA and with it Wallops expanded off the island to include the Naval Air Station in 1959. Approximately 7 miles north of Wallops Island, it is now commonly referred to as the Wallops Main Base.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria says the Wallops Flight Facility “has been at the forefront of scientific discovery, exploration missions, and our nation’s technological advancements.”

“Its contribution to our scientific and Eastern Shore communities is immeasurable.”

To learn more about the history of NASA Wallops Flight Facility, click here.

