NASA successfully launches SubTec-8 mission to aid in future space projects

WATTSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – NASA successfully launched the SubTec-8 mission to test new capabilities inside spacecrafts.

On Thursday, NASA launched the Suborbital Technology Experiment Carrier-8 or SubTec-8, to test new technologies and help improve its capabilities.

The Wallops NASA Visitor Center was opened at 7 p.m. on Thursday for launch viewing.

NASA successfully launched the SubTec-8 mission on a sounding rocket at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 24.



SubTec-8 is a tech demo designed to test new capabilities for future science missions aboard suborbital and orbital rockets. https://t.co/9lkMJyj3OG

📸: NASA/Chris Perry pic.twitter.com/wUkuZVYzDr — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) October 25, 2019

According to officials, SubTec-8 flew on a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket and reached an altitude of around 128 miles just before descending on a parachute in the Atlantic Ocean.

Wallops technology manager Cathy Hesh said the first SubTec-8 launch was in 2005 and the program has allowed scientists to conduct missions with better capabilities.

The program will allow scientists to study multiple regions in space through multipoint measurements and allow a high data encoder to transmit data from the rocket to the ground four times faster than what is currently available.