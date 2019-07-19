1  of  2
NASA showcases Artemis Mission details in a special broadcast

NASA’s Artemis mission is planning on sending the first woman and man to the Moon in 2024. They are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo landing and preview the Artemis program in a special 1 PM EDT broadcast on NASA TV.

NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future – Celebrating Apollo 50th as We Go Forward to the Moon.

