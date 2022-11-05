ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – In less than 24 hours, NASA with Northrup Grumman will be launching another resupply mission International Space Station.

While NASA adds the finishing touches for the launch, you might be wondering what supplies are going up on this rocket and how do they get a rocket ready for liftoff? To find out the answers to these questions, 10 On Your Side went and visited the Horizontal Integration Facility.

This facility is where engineers take all the pieces, like the engines, fuel tanks, upper stages, and payloads, and put them all together.

Guests who visited the facility ahead of tomorrow’s launch were able to get a glimpse of a similar rocket on display that is getting ready for a Springtime launch.

Associate Program Scientist for the International Space Station Heidi Parris says the science and supplies are what’s important for the International Space Station.

“This vehicle is going to bring up the hardware and samples to bring up 40 different scientific investigations about half of those are brand new studies for this flight,” Parris said.

The mission tomorrow is going to study medical research by sending a 3D bio and the plant growth in space as well as help us understand mud-flows that happen after wildfires.

“We can understand at a more fundamental level how these different systems interact and we can help update our predictive models the path that mud-flows will take.” Parris said.

The Antares vehicle launching tomorrow is named after Astronaut Sally Ride, who was the first American Woman in Space.

Tomorrow’s launch will take place at 5:50 in the morning.