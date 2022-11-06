ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles.

NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at its Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Weather for that window is currently forecast as 75% favorable.

The mission is going to study medical research by sending a 3D bio and the plant growth in space as well as help us understand mud-flows that happen after wildfires.

NASA TV will have live coverage beginning at 5 a.m.

WAVY’s Jeff Edmondson is at Wallops and will have further updates.