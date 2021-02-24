NASA Headquarters building will be named after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – On Friday NASA will hold an official naming ceremony for the NASA Headquarters building in Washington, named after Mary W. Jackson.

Mary W. Jackson is the first African American female engineer at NASA.

Jackson began her career with the agency in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

NASA said the mathematician and aerospace engineer led programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.

In 2019, Jackson posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal.

Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington, D.C. photo credit: NASA

In addition NASA said, the event will feature video tributes with reflections on Jackson’s career and legacy from a variety of individuals, including William R. Harvey, the president of Hampton University, Jackson’s alma mater, as well as family and friends, current and former NASA employees and astronauts, celebrities, elected officials.

The ceremony will be streamed on NASA Television and the agency’s website and will live stream on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as the NASA app.