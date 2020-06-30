NASA encourages residents to stop touching face with vibrating, 3D-printed, wearable ‘Pulse’ device

PASADENA, Calif. (WAVY) — NASA is reminding residents to stop touching their faces with a new, 3D-printed, wearable device that pulses and vibrates when a person’s hand is near their face.

NASA wants to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The space agency has created a wearable item called “Pulse.”

When a person’s hands come close to his or her face the pulse vibrates.

That should help the wearer remember to avoid contact. The coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets.

The CDC not only recommends people to wear masks, but to also avoid touching your face to prevent getting infected.

NASA isn’t selling pulse. Anyone who is interested in creating one will have to have a 3-D printer, wire, and other materials.

Officials is a simple and affordable technology that can easily be reproduced by anyone regardless of their level of expertise

More information can be found on NASA’s website.

