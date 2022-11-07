ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The latest Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched Monday morning just in time as residents drove their morning commute.

Motorists might have seen that early morning glow in the sky from the launch which was initially supposed to happen Sunday morning.

Officials at NASA Wallops confirmed the official lift-off at 5:32 a.m. Monday.

This was Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

The mission is going to study medical research by sending a 3D bio and the plant growth in space as well as help us understand mud-flows that happen after wildfires.