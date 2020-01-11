Jefferson Lab will be a ‘major’ partner in electron-ion collider project

FILE – In this Nov., 20, 2013, file photo, radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, are stored under five-feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. The federal government is arguing that it has already promised no more weapons-grade plutonium will be sent to Nevada, and the state lacks standing to seek a court order to force the Energy Department to remove it. Documents filed late Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in U.S. District Court in Reno brand as “conjectural” or “hypothetical” state complaints that residents are harmed by radiation from material secretly trucked a year ago from South Carolina to Nevada. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Energy announced on Thursday that the Jefferson Lab will collaborate on plans to build a future Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York.

An electron-ion collider is a particle accelerator that will accelerate beams of electrons and beams of atomic nuclei before colliding them together.

Nuclear physicists worldwide are anticipating a facility to enable studies of our visible universe in greater detail and precision than ever before.

“An EIC will help to deepen our scientific understanding of our visible universe,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson.

This will allow scientists to get unprecedented and crisp snapshots of the internal structure of protons and nuclei to reveal details of the arrangement and interactions of the quarks and gluons that make up the building blocks of nuclei.

The announcement is positive news for the community of scientists that have come together to tackle the scientific and technological challenges of designing and building a U.S.-based EIC.

“The EIC will enable nuclear physicists to build on the scientific advances now being made with the newly upgraded CEBAF. Our research program is right now is helping to establish the foundation for EIC discoveries of the future.” Jefferson Lab Director, Stuart Henderson

The Electron-Ion Collider User Group continues to develop and promote the scientific, technological and educational goals and motivations for an EIC. Chartered in January 2018, it already boasts about 1,000 members who represent more than 180 institutions worldwide.