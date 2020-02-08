How to watch NASA’s Antares Rocket Launch Sunday

With the clear weather we have on Sunday, the weather, according to NASA is a 95% GO for Sunday’s 5:39 PM launch of the Antares Rocket to the International Space Station. If you missed my story about what this mission is all about check that out:



NG-13 Mission Details

Now, if you are going to drive to the NASA’s Wallops Visitors center, the launch is open to the public and free! The doors to the center open at 1:30 PM. Get there a couple of hours before launch as the traffic can get thick leading into the Visitors Center as it’s only a two lane road.

Launch Map

Roads close to Pad 0A are closed off prior to launch, so plan on going to see it from the Visitors Center as its one of the closest places you can be to see a launch!



Tips for seeing a launch in person:

– Wear a warm jacket, it can get cold. Hats and gloves are a good idea too.

– Bring bug spray, however with the cooler temperatures they may not be out.

– If its your first launch, Do not try and take a picture/record it. Simply enjoy it, its an amazing sight and the pro’s will take phenomenal pictures.



If you cannot drive up, you will be able to see it from our area.

Courtesy: NASA Wallops

NASA will be streaming the launch in several places online including NASA TV.

NASA TV Stream



Launch Updates:

NASA Wallops Island Homepage



Enjoy the launch!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson

