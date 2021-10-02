‘First Woman’: NASA releases first interactive graphic novel

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from NASA recently released their first digital, interactive graphic novel aiming to inspire the next generation of explorers.



Titled “First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity,” the 40-page graphic novel tells the story of Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to explore the Moon.

Callie’s story is fictional where she becomes the first woman and the first person of color to walk on the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis missions.

You can download, read, and interact with “First Woman” or listen to the audio version exclusively on NASA’s SoundCloud.

Readers can download the First Woman application for Android or iOS to explore life-sized environments and 3D objects, including NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the lunar surface.

To learn more about the graphic novel and interactive experiences, click here.