First sounding rocket launches from Wallops Island to study Earth’s global electrical current

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — NASA launched the first of two rockets to study the electrical current in the Earth’s atmosphere.

A Black Brant IX sounding rocket launched from NASA’s flight facility at Wallops Island at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The rocket was carrying the Dynamo-2 experiment to help NASA study electrical currents in the Earth’s ionosphere. The first Dynamo mission launched the rockets on the 4th of July in 2013, from Wallops Island.

The second rocket is scheduled to launch no earlier than Friday.