Become a Citizen Scientist and help NASA study our trees

NASA’s GLOBE Observer is launching a new campaign starting on April 15, 2021.
2021 Community Trees Challenge: Science is Better Together
In the video above, we are needed to provide measurements of trees in our own neighborhood. The data that we collect will then be compared to data from the ICESat-2 mission and other satellites which orbit the globe.
The challenge is set to run from April 15th through May 15th. It’s goal, to have us Learn, Create, and Engage with trees, all to help NASA scientists data collection.
To download the App and create a free account go here:
Get the App: NASA GLOBE
#TreesChallenge