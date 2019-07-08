Be a Scientist this summer; Become a GLOBE Observer

On my recent visit to NASA Langley, I got the chance to meet with some of the scientists working on the GLOBE project. What is the GLOBE Project? It is the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE). What you get to do is become a citizen scientist and help NASA with their research!

One of their long standing campaigns is taking pictures of the sky and of the clouds. When our weather satellites pass overhead, they sometimes see less detail and maybe fewer clouds than what we can see standing and looking over the horizon. The way I recommend getting started is downloading the App for your smartphone.

Android – GLOBE Observer

iOS – GLOBE Observer

To get started, you will need to register an account with NASA, download the apps and get started on training. Do not worry, the training is simple and is designed to make sure we understand the basic concepts! They have different areas of study: Atmosphere, Biosphere, Hydrosphere, and Pedosphere (Soil). Take the path that most interests you!

We all know weather is cool, so you have to start at the Atmosphere Module, I have been a GLOBE Observer for several years and it’s a great way to learn more about the atmosphere yourself, or get kids involved with taking measurements and learning more about the Earth while they are out of school for the summer.

To learn more about the GLOBE Program, visit their website:

GLOBE Home Page

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson