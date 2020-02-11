Antares rocket launch rescheduled for Valentine’s Day

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket’s launch has been rescheduled to Feb. 14 at 3:43 p.m.
The launch was rescheduled to the new date because of a better weather forecast and more time to test the replaced ground sensors.
The launch will be livestreamed on the Wallops Flight Facility website. Click here to watch it happen live. Coverage will start at 10:40 a.m.
NASA TV coverage will began at 3:15 p.m.
Those who want to watch in person can go to the Wallops NASA Visitor Center starting at 11:30 a.m., or at Robert Reed Park on Chincoteague Island or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.
