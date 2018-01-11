Schools announce snow makeup days

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A winter storm that brought several inches of snowfall to the region caused schools to be closed for several days.

The snow fell Thursday, January 4. School districts across the region largely closed early the day before the storm, and the majority remained closed through Wednesday, Jan. 10. Some districts re-opened schools Thursday on a two-hour delay. Virginia Beach City Public Schools were initially going to open two-hours late Thursday, but the district later decided to cancel school. It was the sixth day schools in Virginia Beach were closed.

With the amount of days cancelled, school districts will have to adjust their instructional schedules. 10 On Your Side will continue to update the information below as we hear from more school districts.CHESAPEAKE

Jan. 26 will be a full instructional day for all students (not an early release day).

Jan. 29 will be a full instructional day for all students (not a teacher work day).

Jan. 30 will be a full instructional day for all students (not a teacher work day/in-service day).

Jan. 31 will be a teacher work day/in-service day (not the start of second semester – students will not attend school).

Feb. 1 will be a full instructional day and the first day of second semester (this utilizes one banked day for second semester).

Exams for credit bearing courses will be scheduled on January 26, 29, and 30.

HAMPTON

Hampton City Schools released its revised 2018 calendar Thursday afternoon.

High school exams originally scheduled for Jan. 22-25 will now be administered Jan. 24-29.

Jan. 25 will now be a full student day for elementary and middle school students (instead of the originally scheduled early release). High Schools will operate on the exam schedule.

Jan. 26 will be a snow makeup day for elementary and middle schools. High school will operate on the exam schedule.

Jan. 29 will be a snow makeup day for elementary and middle schools. High schools will operate on the exam schedule.

Feb. 16 will be a full school day for students and staff (instead of the originally scheduled early release).

Feb. 19 (President’s Day) will be a snow makeup day.

NEWPORT NEWS

Newport News announced on Twitter that Jan. 29 will be a makeup day. There were also adjustments made to the high school exam schedule.NORFOLK

Norfolk Public Schools were cancelled for five days due to the storm.

District spokesperson Khalilah LeGrand told WAVY.com there will be two makeup days in the next two months — Jan. 29 and March 2. — that will cover the cancelled days of Jan. 8 and 9, respectively. These are days that were already built-in to the schedule as professional development days.

Norfolk had two “banked days” — additional instructional time in case of weather or emergency — left over from the first semester, which were applied to the Jan. 4 and 5 closures. Wednesday’s closure cleared their last “banked day” for the 2017-18 year.

LeGrand says any additional makeup days needed for the rest of the year will be determined by Superintendent Dr. Melinda J. Boone.PORTSMOUTH

Portmsouth Public Schools announced that students would need to make up three of the five days missed following the snow storm. Two makeup days were already built into the schedule.

The three early release days will now be used as makeup days — Jan. 26 and 29 and Mar. 30. The school is also being extended eight minutes from Jan. 22 through May 18.

In addition, the semester is scheduled to end Feb. 5, with report cards being issued Feb. 13.SUFFOLK

Makeup days were announced for four of the five days schools were cancelled:

Jan. 4 (Covered by an extra day)

Jan. 5 will be made-up on Jan. 29 (previously a clerical day)

Jan. 8 will be made-up Friday, Feb. 16

Jan. 9 will be made-up Monday, Feb. 19 (President’s Day)

Jan. 10 will be made-up Tuesday, March 6 (previously a professional development day)

There were also changes made to the examine schedules in Suffolk. See the full list of changes here.VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) will use Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 to make up two of the school days lost during the winter storm.

The makeup plan includes:

Jan. 29 (Staff Day) will make up time lost Jan. 4

Feb. 19 (Presidents’ Day) will make up time lost Jan. 5

Jan. 8 will not be made up by students; missed time for employees will be made up through a flexible schedule or use of approved leave.

For high school students, Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 will be a “C” Day, where they will attend all of their classes during the day instead of following the A/B block schedule. For middle school students on block schedules, Jan. 29 will be an “A” Day and Feb. 19 will be a “B” Day.

The 2017-2018 school calendar has been updated to include the makeup days and semester changes. The updated calendar is available on www.vbschools.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates on school makeup days.