VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA is warning people about reports of scammers using their name to obtain people’s credit card information.

They say individuals have been spotted at several locations, including the Greenbrier Mall, asking for credit card info to set up donations on tablet devices.

The VBSPCA says its team members always wear staff apparel while representing the organization in the community and will set up a table.

For more information, you can call the VSPCA at 757-427-0070 or email them at info@vbspca.com.

Don’t forget August is Clear the Shelters month at the VBSPCA and other local shelters. You can find out more on how to adopt and foster on our Clear the Shelters page.