VB Public Utilities warns of scam letter asking customers to leave their homes unlocked

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Utilities is warning customers that there has been a letter delivered to residents claiming a third-party company needs to come into their homes to conduct maintenance.

The letter asks residents to leave their doors unlocked, deactivate their alarm systems and crate their pets so crews can do water meter maintenance.

The utilities department says water meters are on the outside of the home, and the city will never request to enter a house to do maintenance on a meter.

Residents are urged to use caution when it comes to the letters or other scams.

Suspicious individuals should be reported to Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.

For questions regarding Public Utilities work in your neighborhood, please call 757-385-4171.

