Scam callers reported in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Poquoson are warning residents about scam calls posing as government agencies.

Poquoson Police posted on Facebook Friday saying there were reports from residents that they were receiving calls from people claiming they were with the IRS or Social Security Administration.

The calls came up as being registered to “City of Poquoson,” police said.

“We would like to assure all of our citizens that these calls are fake and no one from the City of Poquoson is attempting to contact you regarding your social security number. Have a safe weekend,” police said.

