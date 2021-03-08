Gates County sheriff warns of phone scam about outstanding warrants

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The sheriff’s office in Gates County, North Carolina, is warning residents of a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that a resident had contacted them about an “officer” who had called and said a bench warrant had been issued for their arrest.

The resident said the “officer” mentioned Sheriff Campbell’s name and one of the Gates County probation officer’s names.

The sheriff’s office said these types of phone calls are “not how the Gates County Sheriff’s Office does business.”

Those who receive similar scam calls should contact the sheriff’s office at 252-357-0210 and speak to a deputy.

Do not provide any financial information over the phone.