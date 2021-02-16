Dose of Clarity: Here’s how to check if your COVID-19 vaccine email is legit

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Dorothy in Virginia Beach reached out to 10 On Your Side, concerned about a registration scam.
She got an email telling her that it was her turn to register. It looked like this.
But she said the casual tone gave her pause – so she emailed 10 On Your Side to make sure it wasn’t a scammer trying to get her personal information.
WAVY double checked with the health department, and the email she got is legitimate.
But scammers are at work – so here’s how you can check for yourself to make sure you don’t fall victim.
In Virginia Beach, emails are coming from vaccinatevb@vdh.virginia.gov or possibly from Robert Engle, also with the health department.
You want to make sure it’s an official “.gov” account – or an official account from your health care provider or pharmacy.
The registration process may involve some personal verification questions – such as your mother’s maiden name – but that is not a required field.
Also – the health department will never ask for your social security number, driver’s license number of bank information in order to receive a vaccine.
If you’re leery of the return address, hover over it or do a quick google search to make sure it’s legitimate before you click on any links.
We have extensive coverage of the vaccine rollout here online.
And if you’re still confused – email us! We’re taking your questions at reportit@wavy.com and answering them every morning right here on WAVY TV 10 (and Fox 43).