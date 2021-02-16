Dose of Clarity: Here’s how to check if your COVID-19 vaccine email is legit

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Dorothy in Virginia Beach reached out to 10 On Your Side, concerned about a registration scam.

She got an email telling her that it was her turn to register. It looked like this.

The email Dorothy received.

But she said the casual tone gave her pause – so she emailed 10 On Your Side to make sure it wasn’t a scammer trying to get her personal information.

WAVY double checked with the health department, and the email she got is legitimate.

But scammers are at work – so here’s how you can check for yourself to make sure you don’t fall victim.

In Virginia Beach, emails are coming from vaccinatevb@vdh.virginia.gov or possibly from Robert Engle, also with the health department.

You want to make sure it’s an official “.gov” account – or an official account from your health care provider or pharmacy.

The registration process may involve some personal verification questions – such as your mother’s maiden name – but that is not a required field.

Also – the health department will never ask for your social security number, driver’s license number of bank information in order to receive a vaccine.

If you’re leery of the return address, hover over it or do a quick google search to make sure it’s legitimate before you click on any links.

We have extensive coverage of the vaccine rollout here online.

And if you’re still confused – email us! We’re taking your questions at reportit@wavy.com and answering them every morning right here on WAVY TV 10 (and Fox 43).