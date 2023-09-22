RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) -– An Edenton man is facing several charges after agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged him with crimes dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Agents arrested Marshall Williford, 68, of Edenton on several charges including rape and indecent liberties. His arrest stems from an investigation on May 15, 2023, where the Windsor Police Department requested the SBI investigate an alleged rape that occurred several decades ago. This investigation also included assistance from the FBI Greenville office.

On Friday, Williford was arrested at his home and charged with the following:

4 counts of first-degree kidnapping

4 counts of indecent liberties with children

1 count second-degree rape

1 count statutory sex offense

Williford went before a magistrate and was issued a $900,000 secured bond. He was booked at the Chowan County Detention Center.

Officials said the alleged incidents happened between 1978 and 1988. There are multiple victims whose ages range from five to 14 years old at the time.

If you have any information about these crimes, you may contact an agent with the SBI’s Northeastern District office at (252) 347-0572.