Saturday Night Rain Has Arrived; Sunday’s Weather Still Shapes Up

The rain has arrived! Right on time, the light rain is slowly filling into the region and will continue to do so through the night.

The benefit of this weekend’s rain is the timing. Sure, maybe your date night plans may now have to involve an umbrella, but at least the majority of the daylight hours were dry today. And to top it off, most of this precipitation moves offshore/clears out by the time we’re waking up on Sunday.

So for the rest of the night expect on and off light rain with temperatures likely holding in the 60s. There could be a few downpours or heavier showers later tonight, around midnight or so. Then overnight the rain slowly breaks and we’ll be left with just a few lingering showers Sunday morning. Temperatures at dawn should be near 60°.

Saturday night rain.

Winds shift out of the northwest to help clear things out after sunrise. There should be a fun window of surf with the offshore winds early tomorrow, too. Then the rest of Sunday shapes up nicely! Highs near 70°, partly cloudy skies and a fresh breeze.

Monday will hold in the 60s and then it warms up fast next week. We’re looking at a few days in the 80s(!).

Big warm up this week!

So grab the umbrella for the night, then by tomorrow afternoon you’ll need the sunglasses for days.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro