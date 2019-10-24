Samaritan House, artists, businesses team up to “Paint 757 Purple”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Samaritan House is asking Hampton Roads to “Paint 757 Purple” on Thursday.

Part of that campaign includes the “Golden Rule” mural that two local artists are creating on 21st Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

It’s meant to serve as a message of strength and support.

“The theme of it is ‘love shouldn’t hurt’,” said Rose Marie Ann Spracklin, who is one of the artists. She teamed up with fellow artist Amy Bruce to create the mural.

Bobby Hall, Samaritan House Development Director, said, “We want the whole community to be wearing purple. We want the whole community showing our support to victims of domestic violence. We want to show that we are all here for anyone in need and that we all are supporting this cause.”

Samaritan House works with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

This month, they’re focused on raising awareness for domestic violence. According to the World Health Organization, domestic violence will affect one in three women and one in four men.

“We need to make sure people know how to get help if they are facing an unhealthy relationship or any situation where they are facing violence that they aren’t alone, that there is a community behind them and there is an organization they can call,” said Hall.

On Thursday, local businesses were decked out in purple. They also donated a portion of their sales to Samaritan House.

Alexis Hionis, who’s family owns The Backdeck, Bubba’s and the Lesner Inn, said, “It’s relevant, it’s happening in our own hometown and if there’s something and people out there willing to help bring awareness and try to stop it, then we should help them.”

They all acknowledge stopping domestic violence will be a community effort.

Spracklin hopes this reminder of the golden rule helps.

She said, “I think of a Helen Keller quote: ‘alone we can do so little but together we can do so much’.”

Samaritan House has a 24/7 crisis line. That number is 757-430-2120.