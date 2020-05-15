Salons and barbershops step up safety measures for phase 1 re-opening Friday; some businesses must remain closed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Some personal service businesses will re-open Friday as most of Virginia enters phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Barbershops and Salons

The Perfect Styles Barber and Beauty salon in Newport News will completely change the way they do business.

The group of stylists will have staggered appointment times, to make sure they are under the 10 person gathering rule. Face masks are required for everyone inside, stylists will wear masks and gloves.When you enter the salon, they will ask you to sign a waiver.

Torris Kelly, co- owner of Perfect Styles, said this is a safety precaution to help keep track of who comes into the shop, in case someone is exposed to the virus.

“We would take that date aside. Call everyone on that day, that came for service at our shop and let them know,” he said.

Constant cleaning is the new norm. All staff members were required to take the Barbicide COVID- 19 prevention class.

Terrie Branch, co-owner of the salon, said they hired a cleaning agency to deep clean ahead of the re-open.

“We are going above and beyond trying to do different things and take [safety] measures.”

Branch explained they are committed to following city and state guidelines to keep the spread of the virus down.

“We love our clientele, they are move than just clients to us. They are family, we want to make sure that when they come here they feel protected. That we feel they are protected. That we’re protected. Our staff is protected and that we don’t carry anything home to our family.”

The salon is usually closed on Sunday, however all of stylists will offer appointments for seniors if requested.

Other personal care

Not all personal service businesses are included in phase one.

One of the restrictions for personal care businesses in Executive Order 61 requires face masks “at all times.”



Executive Order Sixty- One: Personal Care Grooming Service guidelines “Service providers and employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.”‘



Jenn Sorrells, the owner of the Skin Bar in Newport News, says she will follow the order and keep her doors closed as a safety precaution.

Since the skin bar mainly provides facials, it is impossible to do her job at close range without a mask. She says she has already rescheduled about 100 clients.

“I have no idea when my reopening date will be. I don’t know if I am going to be a part of phase two or phase three. No additional guidance has been given … I’m interested to see what phase we will ultimately be a part of.”

In following the order, Sorrells says safety and sanitation is a big part of the beauty industry.

“If that’s what we have to do to keep people safe. Then that’s what we have to do. For myself too, when I go back to work I want to be comfortable going back and I want my clients to feel comfortable coming to see me.”

For more details on phase 1, click here.