Salem's Kaelon Black has been named the Hardee's High School Football Player of the Week.



Black piled up more than one thousand yards last year and is on pace to do it again.

Last week against Princess Anne, Black opened the game with an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and went on to score four more times including a 75-yard run.

Black has offers from ECU, Wake Forest, Army, Howard, Virginia Tech and William & Mary.