SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – On January 31st, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) shocked the local sports community with the sudden announcement that all remaining league games have been postponed, effectively ending the Salem Meyhem‘s 2023 season.

“We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”

The League will be contacting individual and season ticket holders to issue full refunds for the duration of the season at their original purchase locations. The league says it plans on returning next season with the reorganization and appointment of the PBLA’s new Chief Executive Officer, Brad Bryant.

“I’m excited about what is in store for this league, “said Bryant. “My goal is to take Mr. Kesner’s concept to the next level and create a sustainable product for years to come that both the players and the fans can be proud of.”

While regretful, the league recognizes the love and support from the many loyal lacrosse fans and believes that postponing their return until next year is the right decision.

For more information, you can visit the City of Salem’s website, here.