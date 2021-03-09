RV fire damages two nearby residences in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Courtland say two residences were damaged and a recreational vehicle is a total loss after a fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were sent to the 21000 block of Southampton Parkway Tuesday around 3:52 p.m.

Units arrived to find a large RV in the driveway on fire with flames spreading to other structures.

The fire was brought under control at 4:22 p.m.

The RV is a total loss. Two residences were damaged.

There were no injuries reported.

All units were cleared from the scene just before 6 p.m.