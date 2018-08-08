Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Runway rehab underway at Norfolk International Airport

News
Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk international airport 2017_1533745610822.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The first phase of rehabilitation on the main runway at Norfolk International Airport has begun. The construction work brings with it necessary runway closures, according to the airport. 

The runway will have to close each night at 12:15 a.m. and will reopen at 5:15 a.m. Norfolk International says the project is expected to take about 12 weeks. The airport says this closure has been coordinated with airlines throughout the past year to schedule flights properly. 

Click here to check on the status of your flight.

The rehabilitating will be replacing runway lights and new pavement for the center of the runway. The construction work is part of regular maintenance to extend the life of the runway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10