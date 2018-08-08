Runway rehab underway at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The first phase of rehabilitation on the main runway at Norfolk International Airport has begun. The construction work brings with it necessary runway closures, according to the airport.

The runway will have to close each night at 12:15 a.m. and will reopen at 5:15 a.m. Norfolk International says the project is expected to take about 12 weeks. The airport says this closure has been coordinated with airlines throughout the past year to schedule flights properly.

Click here to check on the status of your flight.

The rehabilitating will be replacing runway lights and new pavement for the center of the runway. The construction work is part of regular maintenance to extend the life of the runway.