NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United Kingdom’s largest aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, is scheduled to make Naval Station Norfolk its temporary homeport beginning on Saturday, Sept. 30.

HMS Prince of Wales left for deployment in early September to further develop how the royal navy utilizes carrier strike groups. The warship will be operating drones, strike fighters, tilt-rotors and helicopters from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, according to a release.

The carrier is set to practice launching and landing in heavy sea conditions in order to demonstrate their ability to operate in harsh environments, according to a release.

Deployment is set to include multiple port calls to Naval Station Norfolk this fall, where they will be hosted by carrier strike group-10 and the Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77.)