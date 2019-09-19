Large boat catches fire at York River Yacht Haven

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) — A large boat caught fire Wednesday night at the York River Yacht Haven, leaving the roughly 55-foot vessel with what appears to be heavy damage.

In a Facebook post around 9 p.m., Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the bulk of the fire had been knocked down.

Photos from the scene show the flames mainly in the rear of the vessel, and don’t show any significant damage to other boats.

Three Abingdon engines responded, in addition to York County’s Marine 1, which was training on the York River at the time.

The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time. Check back for updates.