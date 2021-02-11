Road preparations, advisories, and an updated forecast for possible wintry weather headed to Virginia

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Road crews and residents across the Commonwealth are preparing for a few systems of wintry weather headed this way.

A wave of freezing rain and sleet to snow is expected to impact portions of Virginia Thursday evening and Friday. Then, the second wave of frozen precipitation is forecasted for Saturday with significant icing and snow accumulation that could occur in some areas.

Here’s the latest on advisories, road preparations, and an updated forecast.

Latest Super Doppler 10 Forecast

By tonight, temperatures are expected to gradually drop. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says they’ll drop enough north of Hampton Roads that there will be a wintry mix forming.

This is expected to happen around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. By 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., the rain-snow line could drop as far south as Newport News.

The Friday morning forecast shows that while most of Hampton Roads will have rain, some of the northern parts of the region may see a slight dusting heading toward the Williamsburg area. The further north you go, anywhere from 1-4″ of snow is possible.

Check out the latest weather blog with Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler for more details.

Latest Advisories & NWS Updates

National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield is expecting significant winter weather across the region beginning as early as Thursday night and leading into the coming days.

The first system runs Thursday evening through Friday morning and will be mainly a snow threat with 2-4″ of snow possible across the northern half of the area.

The second system runs Friday night through Saturday and is expected to bring the potential for significant icing.

We're still expecting two rounds of winter wx from late today-Saturday. Primary snow threat is tonight, and we are expecting 1-3" to fall across northern portions of the area. The most significant icing threat exits from Fri night-Sat (0.25"+ of ice possible along/west of I-95). pic.twitter.com/8TkOzZAYAl — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) February 11, 2021

VDOT & Crew Preparations

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began preparing earlier today across the Peninsula and areas west of that. That set of preparations are complete and VDOT officials say additional crews not expected to mobilize again until after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews also say they are prepared for a range of weather conditions from freezing rain and sleet to snow. Tree crews and heavy equipment are on standby to assist as needed with downed trees, branches, and other debris.





Winter preparations underway in Virginia

(Courtesy: VDOT)

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is also preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.

Police are urging motorists to avoid traveling if possible. During the last round of wintry weather, VSP say they responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled vehicles in less than 24-hours.

Winter weather driving tips:

Do not travel if conditions are icy.

Give crews time and room to treat roads.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.