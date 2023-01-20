In less than a week, students at Richneck Elementary in Newport News will transition back into the building.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In less than a week, students at Richneck Elementary in Newport News will transition back into the building.

Since the Richneck Elementary school shooting two weeks ago, a lot has been going on behind the scenes to get the building ready for students and staff to return.

A metal detector now in place, separation wall and doors for the second grade pod and repaired buzzer entry system – all physical changes to the school where a six-year-old shot his first grade teacher.

But the mental and emotional impact will take some time.

“Currently we are working with staff to make sure our emotional needs are addressed and then we are working with the students,” Richneck’s interim principal Karen Lynch said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Lynch gave a re-entry update at the meeting and said faculty will be in place to take over the classrooms of teachers who do not feel comfortable in returning to the building just yet.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the school will host an orientation for students and their families to begin their transition back into the building.

“We currently have about five students, three families who have reached out to us who are seeking another school location,” said Katie Herman, executive director of elementary school leadership at NNPS.

Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, will serve as teacher work days, with Thursday set aside for all district faculty and staff to participate in school safety roundtable discussions. Friday will be an “E-commute” day.

An official return-to-learn day will be announced next week.