RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In early November, 8News reported Richmond’s mayor was preparing to run for governor in 2025. It’s now official, Levar Stoney will be joining the Virginia governor’s race.

Stoney announced his candidacy Monday morning, Dec. 4, by launching an official website and promotional video.

“We need a get-things-done type of Governor who will tackle Virginia’s problems with a sense of urgency,” Stoney said in a statement on the website. “I’m going to dig right in, roll up my sleeves, and build a thriving Virginia where everyone has a fair shot at success no matter the color of your skin or your zip code.”

Stoney now joins Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-07) as the only candidates for the Democratic nomination. Spanberger announced her candidacy on Monday, Nov. 13, and has already begun accumulating endorsements from Virginia leaders.

Stoney was reelected as mayor in 2020 but city rules dictate he could not run for a third straight term.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, paperwork filed with the Department of Elections showed Stoney would be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. However, Stoney refused to confirm when asked by 8News that same day.

No Republicans have formally announced their candidacy for the position yet. Governor Glenn Yougkin will not be able to run for reelection due to the commonwealth prohibiting consecutive terms.

