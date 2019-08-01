Richmond firefighter from Newport News is missing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Richmond firefighter from Newport News has been missing since at least Monday.

Newport News police filed a missing persons report on Monday for 30-year-old Daniel Lewis, after conducting a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive. They received a call to check on Lewis from the Richmond Fire Department’s battalion chief.

It’s unclear why Lewis may have disappeared. The Richmond Fire Department says Lewis has only been with the department for about a year.

Anyone with information on Lewis is asked to call the Newport News Police Department.