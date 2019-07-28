Retired NFL player Don Carey continues to give back to his community

NORFOLK (WAVY) — After a 10-year NFL career, most recently with the Detroit Lions, Don Carey is back in Hampton Roads giving back to his community.



One of the great success stories in Hampton Roads sports history, Carey held his 2nd Annual Steam Day and Youth Football Camp.



The event hosted 400 kids and it’s more than just a football camp, it’s a chance to learn life lessons.



“The football portion of the camp, the children spend five to six minutes before every single station going over some social, moral, responsibility,” Carey said. “We talk about teachability, responsibility, respectability, sportsmanship, reading. Different things that we want them to take away other than just football.



Carey went to Booker T. Washington in Norfolk and then attended Norfolk State. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Cleveland Browns and then went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions before retiring after the 2018 season.