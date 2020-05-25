Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in motorcycle crash near Waco

TEXAS (KWKT/FOX 44) — Retired Lt. Col. Allen West is recovering in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Sunday after being involved in a crash on his motorcycle.
According to the former Florida representative’s website, West was returning from Austin where he attended a ‘Free Texas Rally’ when the crash happened.
The website says a car changed lanes in front of West and another motorcyclist, and the pair crashed into each other while avoiding the car.
Both riders were taken to Baylor Scott & White with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.
West is now a member of the Texas State Guard, a contributor to Fox News, and author of several books. He is also running for the Republican Party of Texas Chair.
