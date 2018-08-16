Residents relieved after AC is fixed at Myrtles at Olde Towne in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents like Darius Jones who live in the north building at the Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments say for months the AC hasn’t been working, leaving them living in temperatures close to 90 degrees.

“Texas, hell, you know, similar to that,” described Jones.

Last week 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver went to investigate the situation.

“The air is on, but it just feels like there is a fan on but not actual AC blowing from it,” explained resident Charita Parker in her apartment on the 7th floor.

“Good thing is I have two jobs so I work so you know, I’m in a better AC condition, but my wife is pregnant so she has to deal with that. And I have a 16-month-old daughter, so we’ve got a bunch of fans. It’s like a fan circuit in there, it’s like 5 fan running, the AC unit, cold showers,” added Jones.

10 On Your Side went to the leasing office for answers, but got directed to corporate, which after multiple attempts finally responded with “no comment.”

However, on Wednesday 10 On Your Side able to get in touch with the company they recently hired to take care of the AC problems.

The Professional Heating and Cooling Incorporated’s service coordinator confirms they were brought in to address the HVAC issues in the North building.

“It feels relieving,” Jones said.

Their service coordinator says this is the company’s first day out here, and they plan to address the issues the best they can, and as fast as they can.

While Jones says he’s happy, he’s also disappointed that it wasn’t fixed sooner.

“It’s a shame, like this should be the standard, like we shouldn’t have to fight and give so much push for what should be basic living standards. I know there’s a lot of stuff in this world you have to fight for but this is basic, this is ridiculous,” he said.

A representative with the company was not able to provide an exact day on when all the repairs would be finished.