CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of a residential fire.

The call came in at 6:02 a.m. about a residential fire in the 400 block of B Street on in the South Norfolk area in Chesapeake.

The CFD arrived on the scene at 6:08 a.m., and the fire was under control by 6:21 a.m.

Heavy smoke was visible from the one story house. The back of the house sustained significant damage. Two adults have been displaced, and no injuries have been reported.

Red Cross is working to assist those displaced by the fire.

WAVY 10’s KaMaria Braye was on the scene to gather more information.

