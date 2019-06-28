RESET walk offers support services for Buckroe Beach community

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police and volunteers went back out to Buckroe Beach on Thursday evening to help “secondary” victims of crime.

Volunteers with the city of Hampton’s R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) Team walked around the neighborhood near the beach where a quadruple shooting took place just a few days earlier.

They wanted to make sure people know where to turn if they need help.

With pamphlets in hand and compassion in their hearts, volunteers set out Thursday evening to help a community in need.

“When crime occurs in your city, it impacts an entire community,” said Karla Reaves, with City of Hampton Victim Services.

Someone opened fire at the beach striking four people, two of them just 7-years-old and 12-years-old. They’re all expected to recover.

“People don’t realize the impact of this type of activity or crime has on a community and we want to make sure that they know there are services available,” Reaves said.

Volunteers chatted with residents and passed out packets with information to help with the recovery process as well as prevention and intervention resources.

The R.E.S.E.T. team has been doing these walks since 2017 but we’re told this was the first one they’ve done for a crime where no one was killed.

The citizens are our work. They are our priority,” said Synethia White, with the city’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities. “Taking time to make sure they’re aware of those existing resources is time well spent.”

Hampton police said the community has come together for the investigation.

“We have received numerous tips through our P3 tips and our crime line phone,” said Cpl. Ashley Jenrette.

Police and volunteers hope the walk eases any concerns moving forward.

“Bad things happen all over but it’s not going to affect how we want people to come together and enjoy the beach and any other area in our city,” White said.

No charges have been filed but the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have information, call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.