COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Rescue crews with the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies are searching for a person who fell into the Nottoway River Sunday afternoon.

According to their Facebook, they were called for the water rescue just before 5 p.m.

They’re focusing their search off of the 19000 block of River Road, according to the post.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

This is breaking news story. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.